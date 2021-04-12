Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $94.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $99.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

