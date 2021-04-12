Farmers Trust Co. Makes New $229,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 34,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

