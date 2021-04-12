3,493 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

