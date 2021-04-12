NBT Bank N A NY Purchases New Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

