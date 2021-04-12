407 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.