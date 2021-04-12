Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 315,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,176,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.