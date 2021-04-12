Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 300 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $169.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.30. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

