Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -202.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

