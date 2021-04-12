First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,386,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $376.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

