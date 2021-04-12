JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $64.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

