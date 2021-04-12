Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $70.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94. Affirm has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 12,335 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last three months.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

