Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXP. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

CXP stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

