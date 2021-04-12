Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $109.45 on Monday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

