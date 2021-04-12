Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

