Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.22 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

