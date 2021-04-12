C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $52,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.76.

CHRW opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

