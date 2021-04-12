Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 134,131 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Republic Services worth $51,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

