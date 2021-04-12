Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,507,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 36,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $255.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

