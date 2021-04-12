Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.28 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,476,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $204.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

