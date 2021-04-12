Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $384.48 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $384.48 million and $81.89 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00376795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

