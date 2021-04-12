ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 71.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $131,773.73 and approximately $24.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

