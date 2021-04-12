Linker Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,013.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $7,013.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00621799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035723 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

