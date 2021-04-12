Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,105 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of W.W. Grainger worth $47,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $401.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.30 and its 200 day moving average is $388.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

