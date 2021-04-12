Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $45.81 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,241,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 493,661 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $45,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after buying an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after buying an additional 165,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

