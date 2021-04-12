Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%.

VERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Veritone has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Veritone by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

