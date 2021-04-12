Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $527,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $40,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8X8 stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.