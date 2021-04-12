Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

