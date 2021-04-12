Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2379 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.