BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

