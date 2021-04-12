BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
