Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $542,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.