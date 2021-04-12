BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $38.72 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.