Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.