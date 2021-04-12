iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,935 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.23.

