Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

