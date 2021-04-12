Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,227.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.81 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

