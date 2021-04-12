United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $324.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

