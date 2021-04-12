Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 32.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 137.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

MATX opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.