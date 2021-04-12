Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,248 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $32.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

