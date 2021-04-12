Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,048.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

