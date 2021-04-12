Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 239,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

