Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $140.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

