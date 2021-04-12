Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,560 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,272 shares of the airline’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,203 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of AAL opened at $23.54 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.