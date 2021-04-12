Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $575,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $105.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

