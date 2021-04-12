Lookers (LON:LOOK) PT Raised to GBX 90 at Liberum Capital

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.
LON LOOK opened at GBX 71.56 ($0.93) on Monday. Lookers has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The firm has a market cap of £279.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.
Lookers Company Profile
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.