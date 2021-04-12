Lookers (LON:LOOK) PT Raised to GBX 90 at Liberum Capital

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

LON LOOK opened at GBX 71.56 ($0.93) on Monday. Lookers has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The firm has a market cap of £279.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

