Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.
LON:CBOX opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.35. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 112.75 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a market capitalization of £107.28 million and a P/E ratio of 35.76.
Cake Box Company Profile
