Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.35. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 112.75 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a market capitalization of £107.28 million and a P/E ratio of 35.76.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

