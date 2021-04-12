Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $552,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $9,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 13.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $133.06 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.