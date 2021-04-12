Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.