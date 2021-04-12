Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

