ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 212.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,193.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 61,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $104.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

