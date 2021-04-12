Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,712 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after buying an additional 327,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

